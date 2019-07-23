Couples Clout: Cardi Reveals Cursive-y New “Offset” Thigh Tattoo, City Boyz Take The Lead

Cardi B got Offset tatted on her pic.twitter.com/n9IUXixrwb — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) July 21, 2019

Cardi B Gets New Offset Tat & Riles Up Twitter

Cardi didn’t let a lil cheating stop her from being happy with newly faithful hubby Offset and leveled-up her love with a shiny new “Offset” thigh tattoo that stirred up all kinds of chitter-chatter across social media while proving (yet again) that she’s his FOREVA.

