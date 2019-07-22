The Lost Tapes: Nas Hosts Release Party For Sequel To Legendary Album In Brooklyn

Nas Hosts Album Release Party For “The Lost Tapes II”

Friday night, rap legend Nas hosted his The Lost Tapes II, album release party at BEYOND The STREETS, the graffiti and street art exhibition in Brooklyn, NY.

The East Coast came out to support the rapper and his newly released compilation The Lost Tapes II, featuring unreleased tracks from his last four studio albums. Dave East, Noreaga, Eddie Huang, Sacha Jenkins and more were in the house with hundreds of people lining up outside to show their support.

Prior to the album release party N.O.R.E & DJ EFN brought their popular podcast, “Drink Champs” to BEYOND The STREETS where they spoke with Nas about his classic album “Illmatic”, his love for Hip-Hop and it’s culture, among other things.