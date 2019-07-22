Where Is Lela Rochon? Antoine Fuqua Spotted Locking Lips With Nicole Murphy In Italy

Antoine Fuqua Spotted With Nicole Murphy

People are wondering if a celebrity couple stopped “waiting to exhale” on their marriage because one of them was spotted with someone else.

Director Antoine Fuqua who gave us Denzel Washington’s “Training Day” was seen in Italy this week for the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest off the coast of Naples.

He wasn’t alone however, paparazzi spotted him clearly kissing his vacation partner Nicole Murphy.

The photos are causing backlash from fans because Fuqua’s been legally married to “Waiting To Exhale” actress Lela Rochon for over TWENTY years.

Now mind you, Antoine and Nicole Murphy were spotted together in May at the premiere of HBO’s “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” documentary.

Maybe Antoine and Lela quietly separated unbeknownst to the public?

We sure hope so….

