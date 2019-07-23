Desus & Mero: Dascha Polanco Speaks On The Final Season Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ [Video]

Dascha Polanco Stops By Desus & Mero To Talk About Orange Is The New Black

Dascha Polanco stopped by Desus & Mero on Monday night to talk with her longtime friends and discuss the final season of her cult-favorite show, Orange Is The New Black.

While she’s in the building, the actress gives her thoughts on spaghetti on the beach, growing up in Brooklyn, and working with Lin Manuel Miranda on In The Heights. Peep their conversation down below to hear everything these three have to say: