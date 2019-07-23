Hi, You’re Gonna Cry: The Heart-Melting “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Trailer Has Twitter In A Teary-Eyed TIZZY
New “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Trailer
Literally everybody loved Mr. Rogers played wonderfully by Tom Hanks in this heart-melting trailer for Sony’s upcoming biopic that turned the whole entire internet into a teary-eyed MESS. Check it out below:
And while you’re here (and sobbing), peep the teary (and funny) tweets on the flip.
