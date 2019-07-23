Jesus Take The Wheel: Mississippi State House Candidate Murders Wife Then Commits Suicide After Served Divorce Paper

Mississippi House Candidate Murders Wife, Commits Suicide

A Mississippi state legislature candidate, Carl Robinson, casually walked into his wife’s job at a medical clinic, produced a firearm, fatally shot her, then committed suicide according to Yahoo! News.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says that Robinson was served divorce papers Tuesday morning before murdering LaToya Thompson that same morning.

Robinson was running for a District 5 House seat that includes parts of Benton, Marshall, Lafayette and Tate counties. He was on the ballot for the Aug. 6 primary election.

By all accounts, Carl and LaToya were the “perfect couple” but there was clearly something dark and secretive lying beneath the surface.

Tina Bills Herrington, a cousin of Robinson, said that he was the ultimate family man and that Thompson was a very kind person. “He was a great provider for his family, making sure that they didn’t go without,” Herrington said. “LaToya was very calm spirited and wanted to serve her family.”

This is craziness. RIP to LaToya Thompson, Hell awaits for Carl Robinson. SMFH.