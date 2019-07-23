Ain’t Isht Daddies: Judge Orders Former NFLer Clint Session JAILED For 45 Days For “Chronic Failure” To Support Disabled Daughter (Exclusive)

Judge Finds Clinton Session In Criminal Contempt For “Chronic Failure” To Support Disabled Daughter

Cops led former NFL star Clinton Session Jr. away in handcuffs yesterday for ignoring his massive child support debts and failing to provide for his disabled daughter.

A judge Monday sentenced Session to 45 days in the county jail for failing to pay the $6,917 a month child support that he is obligated to under a court order, and for diverting money out of his bank account that was supposed to go towards caring for his ill daughter. In that instance, the court found that he purposely concealed the $641,318 proceeds from selling his McMansion in Indiana, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The player – who signed a $30 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts and was guaranteed $11 million – pled poverty at Monday’s hearing and tried to put the blame on other people.

But his pleas apparently fell on deaf ears, and Session was later taken away from the court in cuffs and to the cells.

Besides the jail time, Judge Howard Coates ordered Session to six months probation and $500 in court costs.

We exclusively revealed that Session’s daughter’s mother Davia Bradshaw sued him over supporting their little girl, who was born with a host of severe health problems. In 2015, a judge ordered Session to pay $6,917 a month towards the girl – of which $2,616 would go towards ongoing therapy. But Session has never paid a full month of child support, a “chronic failure,” according to Bradshaw’s lawyer Sara Lawrence. The court later found that Session went to great lengths not to pay the child support, even transferring $5.1 million to his parents so it would look like he was broke.

After the hearing, Bradshaw told BOSSIP that she didn’t want to see her former lover incarcerated, but she’ll do whatever it takes to fight for their little girl’s future and quality of life.

“All I want is for him to provide proper support for his daughter and stop blaming everyone else for his failure to pay,” Bradshaw said. “Our daughter has special needs. That’s not going to change, and this is gonna be a lifelong situation. I don’t want to fight him for the rest of her life but I will when it comes to my daughter.”

We’ve reached out to Session for comment.