Be Free Or DIE: Watch The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. And Janelle Monae [VIDEO]

The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Will Give You Chills

The trailer for November’s highly anticipated Focus Features release ‘Harriet’ has finally arrived and we are so excited to share it with you.

Based on the story of iconic freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, Harriet follows Tubman on her escape from slavery and subsequent missions to free dozens of slaves through the Underground Railroad in the face of growing pre-Civil War adversity. “This is the story of a seemingly powerless woman who accomplished the extraordinary to save her loved ones, and in the process became a leader of and inspiration for her people,” said producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg. “While Harriet Tubman is a household name, most people don’t know the breadth of her story – not only was she a conductor on the Underground Railroad, but she was a spy for the Union army and remains one of the the few women to have led an armed expedition in US history.”

There was a ton of controversy over whether or not the role should have gone to an African-American actress rather than Erivo, do you think the trailer proves she was up to the task?

No lie we not only caught the chills watching the trailer, we also shed actual TEARS.