A Lil’ Positivity: Three Brothers Age Eight To Thirteen Start Their Own Candle Business With Proceeds Going To Homeless [Video]

Three Brothers Start Candle Business To Pay For Toys & To Help The Homeless

Three young brothers are putting in work as entrepreneurs thanks to their successful candle business.

The Gill brothers — Collin, 13, Ryan, 11, and Austin, 8 — started Frères Branchiaux, which is French for Gill Brother, when their parents pushed them to earn their own money to buy toys. The kids thus started their candle company, according to Good Morning America, and they’ve been managing their candle-making shop out of their Maryland home for almost two years.

“Me and my brothers asked my mom, ‘What’s your favorite thing to buy?’ At first she said bath bombs, which are kind of a longer process, so we did candles, which was easier,” Collin said.

Around 30 local stores carry the brothers’ candles, and they also have a pending contract with Macy’s.

Frères Branchiaux donates a percentage of their profits — around $500 a month — to assist the homeless in the Washington, D.C. area.

“My brother Ryan has a big heart,” Collin said. “He likes to help homeless people out — in D.C. there is a lot of homelessness — so every time we would stop by and see a homeless person he would ask my mom to give them money.”

The brothers have since blended 400 candles in 23 different scents, and their candles can be found on Frères Branchiaux website and retail for $18 to $28 per candle. Check out more of the Gill brothers story in the clip below!