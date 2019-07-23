To The Left…: A Reminder That Lela Rochon Is One Of The Baddest Baddies Of All Time

Lela Rochon is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Over the past 24 hours, it’s been all about the fact that everyone has seen pics of her husband, Antoine Fuqua, and Nicole Murphy kissing in Italy. The talk of being done wrong and having to see that in public has to be traumatic.

That’s why we here at Bossip want to give Lela her roses now and remind y’all that she is an ultimate, timeless baddie in the annals of black history. Now side-chickery or dirty dogging will take that from her.