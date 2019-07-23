FOH: Colonizer Credits Herself For “Inventing” Sleep Bonnets, Black Women Gather Her By Her Limp, Lying Follicles

We See You: White Woman Designer Is Getting Dragged For Gentrifying Sleep Bonnets

A White designer named Sarah Marantz started her own sleep bonnet company called NiteCap, and is more or less crediting herself for inventing sleep bonnets altogether. In an interview with Fashion Magazine, she claims her “concept” was developed out of necessity because she had seen NOTHING like it before. Is she serious?!

My concept came out of a problem that needed solving. I was preparing for my wedding and, like a lot of brides, wanted everything to be perfect. I went through tons of different patterns and samples and tests, and it actually took me a lot longer than I would have liked. I wanted something that was adjustable so I met with and interviewed women who wrap their hair. I wanted something that would accommodate long and short hair, that was going to be aesthetically pleasing and made of beautiful materials, and that would merchandise with all of your products on a nightstand.

Really? Here is what Sarah came up with after doing TONS of ‘research’ and ‘designing’. This sleep bonnet retails for a mere $98.

The article discussing Marantz’ suppose innovation has not used the word “invention” but instead says “she came up with” it. Black folks began dragging the website AND the designer for even having the AUDACITY for crediting her for creating sleep bonnets. They’ve also added this half-assed editor’s note:

(Editor’s note: Though not strictly used just for sleeping, the item has a long history in black hair culture.)

not a white lady pretending she invented sleep bonnets and selling them for $100 https://t.co/DYxZNILJCE — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) July 20, 2019

Hit the flip to see how else Black folks are dragging “NiteCap” for their gentrified sleep bonnets. What do YOU think of all of this?