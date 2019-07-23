Pre-Teen Preciousness: 12-Year-Old Keith L. Williams Talks About Cursing In His New Movie, ‘Good Boys’ [Video]

Keith L. Williams Speaks On Cursing, Acting, And Being Famous

The trailers that keep surfacing for the film Good Boys have garnered a lot of buzz over the past few weeks–and the movie doesn’t even come out until next month.

One of the stars of the film, Keith L. Williams, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to talk about his role in the upcoming flick. While he’s in the hot seat, the 12-year-old actor also gets into what it was like cursing on set, being homeschooled, whether or not he’s allowed to watch Seth Rogen movies, and being recognized now when he goes out.

Check out the pre-teen preciousness down below: