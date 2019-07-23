Coupled Up: Tae Heckard Getting Her Groove On With 25-Year-Old NFL Player Stefon Diggs

Tae Heckard Dating NFLer Stefon Diggs

For the past few years, actress Tae Heckard has been pretty quiet in her career and personal life on social media. In 2015 she split from ex-bf Brandon Jennings after the couple welcomed a son. Now we know she’s coupled up again.

The 41-year-old mother has seemingly confirmed she’s dating Stefon Diggs. Stefon, 25, is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Heckard posted a photo with herself and Diggs in her instastory and wrote, ‘Me’ and”somebody’s son”. In return, Stefon posted a video of Tae on a jetski in his.

Isn’t he adorable?

Seems like Stefon Diggs was the person Brandon Jennings was referring too when he went on a rant recently. The former NBA player was upset about Tae possibly appearing Basketball Wives, going off on dudes who ‘let’ their girlfriends go on reality tv.

Listen I’m old school. But how ya’ll ni**as let women date go on tv and talk about they ex and baby daddies!!! That’s so weird to me.”

