Coupled Up: Tae Heckard Getting Her Groove On With 25-Year-Old NFL Player Stefon Diggs

By Bossip Staff
Tae Heckard, Stefon Diggs

Tae Heckard Dating NFLer Stefon Diggs

For the past few years, actress Tae Heckard has been pretty quiet in her career and personal life on social media. In 2015 she split from ex-bf Brandon Jennings after the couple welcomed a son. Now we know she’s coupled up again.

The 41-year-old mother has seemingly confirmed she’s dating Stefon Diggs. Stefon, 25, is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Heckard posted a photo with herself and Diggs in her instastory and wrote, ‘Me’ and”somebody’s son”. In return, Stefon posted a video of Tae on a jetski in his.

Isn’t he adorable?

View this post on Instagram

“ More sheneneh than Martin Lawrence “

A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on

Seems like Stefon Diggs was the person Brandon Jennings was referring too when he went on a rant recently. The former NBA player was upset about Tae possibly appearing Basketball Wives, going off on dudes who ‘let’ their girlfriends go on reality tv.

Listen I’m old school. But how ya’ll ni**as let women date go on tv and talk about they ex and baby daddies!!! That’s so weird to me.”

More of Tae’s new boo Stefon on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

rain hat but no rain…

A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on

View this post on Instagram

i Crush a lot…

A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on

View this post on Instagram

Think its sweet then come and see…ima demonstrate

A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on

View this post on Instagram

I️ gotta stay in my zone…. Shot by : @travietrav_dmv

A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on

 

 

 

