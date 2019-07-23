Brotha-ly Love: Wesley Snipes Shows Support To Mahershala Ali As The MCU’s New ‘Blade’

Wesley Snipes Reacts To Mahershala Ali As New Blade

Let it be known. Wesley Snipes ain’t no hater.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would be playing Blade in the MCU remake of Wesley’s classic vamp-slayer flick.

Reaction to Ali’s casting was overwhelmingly positive, however, there were some rumblings about whether or not Wesley would fully support the new Daywalker.

According to TMZ:

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, Chillaaxx … Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan.” Wesley also gives a shoutout to the late Stan Lee, saying “honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan.” As for Mahershala, Snipes congratulates him and calls him “a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come.” He adds that he hopes to work with him some day.

While that’s all well and good, Wes wasn’t about to leave it at that without talkin’ a LITTLE s#!t…

“VAMPIRE BREAKING NEWS!” Message from THE DAYWALKER… Hey MCU, Haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill …hahaha.” 😁😁#daywalkerklique pic.twitter.com/d7XPXr66aQ — WS (@wesleysnipes) July 23, 2019

LMAO!