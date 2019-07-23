Race Over: Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison For Role In Home Invasion Murder

Tay-K Receives 55 Year Sentence

Rapper Tay-K received a 55-year jail sentence for a 2016 home invasion-murder according to Star-Telegram.

The 19-year-old was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion robbery in Mansfield, Texas on July 19, 2019. In July 2016 he was arrested along with six of his accomplices and was subsequently placed on house arrest. He was 16 at the time.

Shortly before their certification hearings, Tay-K and a co-defendant cut off their ankle monitors and fled to San Antonio. The rapper remained at large until May 2017.

Along with his jail sentence, Tay K is expected to pay a $10,000 fine. The Tarrant County jury also sentenced Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, to 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine on one count of aggravated robbery and to 13 years in prison and a $3,000 fine for the remaining two counts of aggravated robbery related to the home invasion.

His sentences will run concurrently.

