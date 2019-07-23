Can’t Get Right: Mets Legend Doc Gooden Popped For 2nd DUI In Month, Caught Driving Wrong Way On 1-Way

Doc Gooden Arrested For DUI In New Jersey

Doc Gooden has a long history of struggles with drugs and alcohol and despite years of battling, he just doesn’t seem to be able to get a hold on his demons.

According to NYPost, Gooden was arrested for DUI on Monday in New Jersey when officers caught him driving the wrong direction down a 1-way street.

“He pissed himself. He was clearly buzzed, really kind of f–ked up,” said an Essex County law enforcement source. Still, Gooden, who lives in Piscataway, “was cooperative and polite,” the source said.

A few weeks ago Doc was popped for possession of cocaine.

We hope he can get it together before something really bad happens.