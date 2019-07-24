DJ, Drop That: Watch Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testify In Front Of Congress [LIVE Video]
Robert Mueller Testifies Live In Front Of Congress
Today is the day. After months of waiting for Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election to conclude, Americans were force-fed a Trump-friendly interpretation of the findings by Attorney General Bill Barr prior to public release.
As a result, Congress was forced to subpoena Robert Mueller to get him to testify about EXACTLY what he found in his own words.
Should be quite a day on Capitol Hill. You can watch the hearing live via the video below.
We can bet that Trump is watching this nervously while eating dozens of McDonald’s cheeseburgers.
