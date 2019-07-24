Crack Was Smoked: Uncultured Swinelings Compare Donald Glover To Jamie Foxx, Get Dragged Off Uncle Junior’s Internet
By Bossip Staff
Donald Glover Vs. Jamie Foxx Is Blowing Up Twitter
There’s some crackish headassery afoot on Twitter that started when uncultured swine compared incredibly talented multi-threat Donald Glover to THEE Jamie Foxx (and even suggested Glover was more talented) in a genuinely P E R P L E X I N G moment in WTFery that stirred up never-ending chaos across the whole entire internet.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Donald Glover vs. Jamie Foxx on the flip.
