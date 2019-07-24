BOSSIP Exclusive: Check Out The Tracklist For LightSkinKeisha’s Upcoming Mixtape, ‘Act Up Szn’

LightSkinKeisha’s Highly-Anticipated Act Up Szn Arrives This Friday

On July 26, Instagram phenomenon and Atlanta rapper LightSkinKeisha will unleash her Summer mixtape, Act Up Szn.

Along with new music, Keisha is getting ready for her nationwide Act Up SZN Tour, which starts right in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia next month.

Act Up Szn’s 12 tracks expand Keisha’s musical palette and showcases her evolution and emphasizes the importance of female empowerment and motivation. When asked about the inspiration behind her upcoming project in a recent interview, she explained, “The inspiration is me. I want girls to understand that ‘Act Up Szn’ means that it’s time to boss up with or without a man. It’s a movement. It shows men that we can keep the same energy.”

The project bolsters features from Kash Doll, Miss Mulatto, and an exclusive, never-before-heard prison call from Shannon and Shannade Clermont (AKA The Clermont Twins). This mixtape arrives just a few weeks after the release of Trina’s official “On His Face” music video, which features LightSkinKeisha.

Before Act Up Szn’s release this Friday, July 26, here’s an official first look at the project’s tracklist:

1. Motivation by Coca

2. Real B*tch

3. Fuck Sh*t

4. Side Ponytail

5. On Read (ft. Kash Doll)

6. Believe Dat

7. Free Shannade (ft. Clermont Twins)

8. SMD

9. A$AP

10. Still Can’t Do (ft. Miss Mulatto)

11. Over Now

12. Pop Yo Sh*t Beisha