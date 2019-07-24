Preciousness: Mama Bey Sees Motherhood As Her #1 Role And She And Blue Ivy Bond Over Music

Beyoncé’s First Priority Is Her Kids

Here’s a pretty heartwarming story… As high-powered as her career is, sources say Beyoncé is more focused on her role as a mother than anything else!

According to PEOPLE:

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” says a source of the superstar, who’s mom to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.” “She’s busy making a schedule and taking care of her kids. She makes sure they have scheduled activities and tutoring,” says the source. “She loves being a mom and wants to be around as much as possible.”

Gotta love it. But that’s that freedom you can have when you are the one in control of your career. Bey’s the boss and she gets to set her schedule accordingly.

It may be too early to determine what path the twins will take career-wise, but it’s already looking like Blue Ivy will be following her famous family’s footsteps.

As most folks have already noticed, Blue makes a cameo on “Brown Skin Girl” singing several lines of the song — but did you know Blue received a writing credit for the track, which was part of ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ a compilation album accompanying the remake of Disney’s 1994 classic, both which released last week.

According to the source close to the Carter family, Blue’s got a natural talent for the arts too.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” says the source. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.”

Blue starts second grade at a private school in L.A. this fall, but when she’s not in class she enjoys spending one-on-one time with Mama Bey and attending work events with her, adds the source.

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” says the source. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”

It’s so dope that Blue is being encouraged to pursue her passions, especially at a young age. Kudos to Bey for being an amazing Mama!