YBN Cordae Gets Some Help From Anderson .Paak To Perform “RNP” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

YBN Cordae Performs “RNP” With Anderson .Paak On The Tonight Show

On Tuesday night, YBN Cordae teamed up with Anderson .Paak and The Legendary Roots Crew to perform his brand new single “RNP” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The song comes off rapper’s debut album, The Lost Boy, and was produced by none other than J. Cole. Their live rendition of the single last night was as fresh as it gets, with the track dropping the same day as the late night appearance.

Check out YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s high energy performance of “RNP” down below: