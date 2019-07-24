Animal Behavior: Big A$$ Bison Flips 9-Year-Old Girl Like Dominique Dawes At Yellowstone National Park [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Bison Flips Girl At Yellowstone National Park
Let this be a lesson to you nosy white folks who think you can just invade an animal’s personal space without consequences and repercussions.
S#!t can get real faster than you know.
Press play below for a prime example of that.
Now. Leave that nice bison alone.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.