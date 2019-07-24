Animal Behavior: Big A$$ Bison Flips 9-Year-Old Girl Like Dominique Dawes At Yellowstone National Park [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
American Bison Grazing in the Winter.

Source: Tim Bieber / Getty

Bison Flips Girl At Yellowstone National Park

Let this be a lesson to you nosy white folks who think you can just invade an animal’s personal space without consequences and repercussions.

S#!t can get real faster than you know.

Press play below for a prime example of that.

Now. Leave that nice bison alone.

Categories: Animal Behavior, Jesus Take The Wheel, News

