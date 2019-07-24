A Lil Positivity: A Community In Tennessee Formed A Human Chain To Protect A Father & Son From ICE Arrest

Tennessee Community Forms A Human Chain To Stop ICE Arrest

This story is both heartwarming and infuriating at the same time….

Residents of a neighborhood in Nashville came together recently to help a father and son escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The whole thing went down on Monday morning in Hermitage, Tennessee, when two ICE officers had approached an undocumented man and his 12-year-old son while they sat in a van that was parked in their driveway. Witnesses report that the agents ended up blocking the man’s vehicle as they attempted to get him and the child out of their van. Eventually, a neighbor alerted other community members about what was going on, and soon, a group of residents and activists all arrived at the scene to assist the family.

According to reports from Tennessean.com, the father and son remained in the vehicle while others brought them food, water, and cold rags to keep them cool while inside the car. Others even brought gasoline for the van so the A/C could remain working.

‘It hurts to see people go through what they’re going through.’ — Community members formed a human chain to block ICE agents from arresting a neighbor and his son pic.twitter.com/IqoAKfJful — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2019

Tristan Call, a volunteer with the advocacy group Movements Including X, live streamed the community’s efforts as local police monitored the situation.

“Seeing these children ripped away from their parents in the way they do it makes me wanna cry,” a neighbor commented in Call’s Facebook video. “It hurts to see people go through what they’re going through. I understand if they didn’t take proper procedures to be United States citizens, maybe they didn’t know how to do it, maybe they waited too late but there’s a way to do it. They shouldn’t have to be broken away from their parents.”

After hours went by, the ICE agents and the local police eventually left, while the father and son remained in the car. Once the officers finally drove away, the neighbors and activists formed a human chain around the van so that the man and child could both get into their home safely.

While it’s heartwarming to see communities come together to help families in need, ICE shouldn’t be tearing them apart in the first place. Shoutout to everyone in Tennessee who helped on Monday.