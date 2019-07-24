GirlsCruise: Pretty Vee Acts A Fool On Rihanna’s Front Porch While Lil Kim Shocks RiRi’s Neighbor [Video]

VH1’s Girls Cruise Take Barbados

Girl’s Cruise was back with another episode this week and the ladies were in Rihanna’s territory.

In the hilarious clip, Pretty Vee knocks on the front door of Rihanna’s front door. Chili is holding back laughter because Vee is a FOOL. Meanwhile, Lil Kim and Mya have a talk about what it means to hold down your girlfriends, new and old. Kim seems to think Mya isn’t used to being a good girlfriend because she didn’t introduce Kim’s bestie, Tiffany, to a crowd.

Hit play to see it.