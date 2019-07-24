Jennifer Lopez Turns 50 — See A-Rod’s Super Sweet Birthday Message

See A-Rod’s Sweet Birthday Message To Jennifer Lopez

We can’t believe it… Jennifer Lopez turns 50 years old today!

The hardworking mom has a lot to celebrate, as not only is she touring and prepping to release her new film with Cardi B, Lizzo, Constance Wu, and more… she’s also in love.

Alex Rodriguez wished his girl a happy birthday, alongside an adorable video that shows just how much they care for each other.

“#HappyBirthdayJLo It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you,” he captioned the clip, to which she responded ““I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho…”

See the cute clip below.