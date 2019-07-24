Bish, Please: UPenn Law Professor Says U.S. Would Be “Better Off With More Whites And Fewer Non-Whites”

Law Professor Amy Wax Receives Backlash For Comments On Immigration

A University of Pennsylvania law professor is facing backlash for her Unite the Right-ish comments on immigration.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, professor Amy Wax attended a panel on immigration at the Edmund Burke Foundation’s National Conservatism conference in Washington last week. She had the nerve to say that the U.S. would be “better off” if the immigration system favored people from Western countries over non-Western countries, something she deemed “cultural compatibility.”

“Let us be candid: Europe and the First World, to which the United States belongs, remains mostly white for now. And the Third World, although mixed, contains a lot of nonwhite people,” Wax said. “Embracing cultural distance nationalism, means in effect taking the position that our country will be better off with more whites and fewer non-whites.”

A biiiish.

That’s not all she said. She went on to argue that immigrants are too loud and she defended vile comments Trump made about immigrants from certain nations like Haiti and African countries. This bish even had the nerve to say immigrants are responsible for an increase in “litter.’

Da fuque?!

“If you go up to Stockbridge, Massachusetts, or Yankee territory, versus other places that are quote-unquote more diverse, you are going to see an enormous difference, I’m sorry to report,” Wax said, according to BuzzFeed. “Generalizations are not very pleasant. But little things like that aren’t little. They really affect our environment.”

Now, about 1,000 people and groups, including more than 200 current and former Penn Law students, have signed a petition from the Latinx Law Students Association demanding Wax be relieved of all her teaching roles.

“These statements are racist,” the petition explained, adding that they “exacerbate a hostile environment at Penn Law that makes students like us feel like we do not belong.”

A spokesperson for Penn argued in a statement that Wax is free to express her beliefs, and the school’s policies protect open expression and academic freedom.

“The views of individual faculty members do not represent the views of the institution, but rather their own personal beliefs,” the statement read.

Mhm. Right.