Real Legends Never Die: A Street In The Bronx Is Being Named After Stan Lee

Stan Lee Is Getting A Bronx Street Named After Him

There’s no question when it comes to the fact that Stan Lee’s legacy will live on forever, but now, there’s even more reason for the legend’s name to stay fresh in all of our minds.

The man responsible for the creation of almost all of the comic book characters we know and love is being honored with a street named after him in The Bronx.

According to reports from The New York Post, City Council voted on Tuesday to co-name University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street “Stan Lee Way.” The Marvel icon lived in the area and was also an alum at DeWitt Clinton High School.

All there is to do now is to get mayoral sign-off on the proposal for the honor to become official.

Stan Lee died in November at the age of 95 and has been highly honored by both fans and actors alike since his passing. At this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, tributes to Lee were all over the place, including a commemorative Stan Lee plush doll that appeared in a bunch of fan photos from the festivities.

To honor Stan Lee’s legacy & his history with #SDCC, a one of a kind adorable Little Stan Lee plush will be making appearances at Stan’s old Comic Con stomping grounds. If you see the Little Stan Lee plush at #SDCC, stop & ask for a picture – it might just pop up online! pic.twitter.com/6Wz0m0PL2Y — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) July 19, 2019

Excelsior!