For The Culture: Angie Martinez To Host New WEtv Tell-All Series “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop”

Angie Martinez Launching WE tv Series “Untold STories Of Hip Hop”

Congratulations Angie Mar! The legendary voice of NY radio will be hosting a brand new original tell all series “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” on WE tv, featuring never-before-told tales from the biggest names in hip hop.

The series is set to premiere this fall and features interviews with Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and more.

“Hip hop music and culture is at the foundation of the WE tv brand, and as the genre’s influence only continues to grow and impact the world around us, it’s incredibly important to preserve these untold stories for the culture,” said Marc Juris, President of WE tv in a press release. “From our series that spotlight hip hop royalty to documentaries that share the true stories of artists throughout the industry, hip hop has formed who we are and we’re excited to take a closer look at the artists who’ve left their mark and at those who continue the legacy.”

The series will touch on everything from iconic rap verses to historic artist beefs, telling the stories behind the moments like never before. “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” will deliver hour-long episodes where hip hop’s most influential artists offer up unforgettable revelations THEMSELVES. Expect host and Executive Producer Angie Martinez to do what she’s become legendary for doing — getting guarded, notoriously private personalities to open up to her in ways they have.

“Untold Stories of Hip Hop” is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films, with Executive Producers Tara Long for eOne, and Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Yemisi Brookes, and Sarah Girgis for Creature Films. Host Angie Martinez also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lauren Gellert, Lauren Lazin, and David Stefanou are Executive Producers for WE tv.

Will you be watching?