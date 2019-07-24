You Can’t Be Serious: Forever 21 Packs Diet Snack Bars Inside Plus-Sized Clothing Orders, Incurs Big-Boned Backlash
Forever 21 Faces Backlash For Putting Diet Bars In Plus-Sized Orders
This is some low-calorie bulls#!t right here.
According to BuzzFeed News, Forever 21 drew the ire of many of their loyal plus-sized customers when they discovered diet Atkins bars packed inside their orders.
Here’s what Ganiella Garcia said about her experience:
“I opened the bag and took the clothes out. Everything was fine. And then when I was trying things on, at the bottom there was a card and there was an Atkins bar in a little bag,” she told BuzzFeed News.
“It was very insulting, and honestly, I like shopping at Forever 21 — but I don’t feel comfortable buying clothes from a company that thinks I shouldn’t be the size that I am,” Garcia said.
She was not the only angry shopper. A quick Twitter search yields dozens of women complaining about the offensive suggets
The AUDACITY! SMFH
