What’s Free: Meek Mill’s Previous Drug And Gun Conviction Thrown Out, Appeals Court Grants Him New Trial

Meek Mill’s Drug And Gun Conviction Thrown Out By Appeal Court

It’s been one helluva day for Meek Mill.

Earlier this morning we reported that the Philly rapper inked a joint venture with Jay-Z and Roc Nation for his very own DreamChasers record label.

Now, the AP is reporting that the drug and gun conviction that has plagued Meek for over a decade has FINALLY been thrown out! Three judges unanimously agreed that the new evidence in Meek’s case warranted his conviction be tossed a new trial be granted.

This is HUGE life-changing news for Meek because it means that if he is found not guilty, he will no longer be under the cynical eye of the probation system and will no longer have to fear going back to prison for something as silly as popping a wheelie on a motor bike.

To that end, the court tossed out the “parole violations” handed down by janky judge Genece Brinkley, and in a rare move, removed her from his case entirely.

God is good.