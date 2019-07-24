Pretty & Perplexing: Doja Cat Reveals She Dips Her Oreos In Capri Sun (HOW SWAY?!) And What Her Perfect Death Row Meal Would Be [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat Goes Shopping With HNHH On ‘Snack Review’
Doja Cat is taking us deep into her psyche on her ‘Snack Review’ with Hot New Hip Hop.
The artist-producer has an affinity for Oreos dunked in Capri Suns (??), she has a history with Takis Fuego, and she gives out some hot tips when it comes to eating Pirate’s Booty Snack Puffs (the aged white cheddar variety).
She also reveals what her Death Row meal would consist of lobster rolls and a burger with a specific kind of cheese.
Hit play to see it.
