She’s ‘SORRY’! Cordial Kisser Nicole Murphy Apologizes To Lela Rochon For Exceptionally Affectionate Antoine Fuqua Lip Lock

Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Married Director Antoine Fuqua

Nicole Murphy is saying ‘sorry’ to Lela Rochon and the rest of the Fuqua’s for THAT embarrassing “kissing” scandal.

Nicole was snapped smooching it up with Antoine Fuqua, who is 19 years into a marriage with Lela Rochon. The photos triggered reactions from fans (and some celebrities) disappointed in Fuqua and Murphy for being so brazen with it. In her initial statement, Nicole said she was just being “friendly”, sharing tounge and spit with an old friend.

Fans wondered if Lela and Antoine were separated, or if Nicole knowingly slid in between their vows. From her statement to TMZ, it seems like she too was blind-sighted by Antoine’s relationship status.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in any way inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.“

Nicole is saying she never intended to kiss a married man. Do YOU believe her?