Keep ‘Em Accountable: Uncle Goes OFF On Judge After Watching White Man Walk Free Without Paying Bail

Black Uncle Goes Off On Judge For Waiving Bail For “Violent” White Man

Vermont resident Shawn Pratt gave Judge William Cohen an earful after he watched a white man who had violated a court order walk free without having to pay a single red cent in bail money according to VTDigger.

White man Max Misch bought a handgun in violation of a court order in addition to being in possession of high-capacity magazines that are illegal in Vermont. The Assistant Attorney General asked that his bail be set at a paltry $200, the judge declined the recommendation and waived bail.

That’s when Shawn Pratt SNAPPED. Press play below to see what happened next…

Unc was NOT there to bite his tongue.