Keep ‘Em Accountable: Uncle Goes OFF On Judge After Watching White Man Walk Free Without Paying Bail
- By Bossip Staff
Vermont resident Shawn Pratt gave Judge William Cohen an earful after he watched a white man who had violated a court order walk free without having to pay a single red cent in bail money according to VTDigger.
White man Max Misch bought a handgun in violation of a court order in addition to being in possession of high-capacity magazines that are illegal in Vermont. The Assistant Attorney General asked that his bail be set at a paltry $200, the judge declined the recommendation and waived bail.
That’s when Shawn Pratt SNAPPED. Press play below to see what happened next…
Unc was NOT there to bite his tongue.
