Creep Eye Emoji: Diddy Frolics Around Town With Hot Girl Hall Of Famer Lori Harvey, Sparks Hilarious Twitter MESS
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Diddy Bops Around With Lori Harvey & Shatters Twitter
2019 is determined to get crazier by the
week day which explains why 49-year-old Diddy was spotted frolicking around with his son’s 22-year-old ex-boo Lori Harvey in a genuinely shocking Hot Girl Summer development that sent the whole entire internet into a messy TIZZY.
https://twitter.com/darleneturner53/status/1154403704742842374
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Diddy seemingly dating Lori Harvey on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.