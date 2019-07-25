Creep Eye Emoji: Diddy Frolics Around Town With Hot Girl Hall Of Famer Lori Harvey, Sparks Hilarious Twitter MESS

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Diddy Bops Around With Lori Harvey & Shatters Twitter

2019 is determined to get crazier by the week day which explains why 49-year-old Diddy was spotted frolicking around with his son’s 22-year-old ex-boo Lori Harvey in a genuinely shocking Hot Girl Summer development that sent the whole entire internet into a messy TIZZY.

https://twitter.com/darleneturner53/status/1154403704742842374

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Diddy seemingly dating Lori Harvey on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.