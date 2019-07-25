In White Folks News: Faye Dunaway Gets Fired From Play For Letting Her Oscar Hands Fly In Backstage MELTDOWN [Report]

Faye Dunaway Gets Fired For Slapping & Throwing Things At Crew Members

It seems Faye Dunaway couldn’t separate fact from fiction when demonstrating her Shakespearian hands.

According to the New York Post, the Oscar-winning actress was fired from the Broadway-headed play “Tea at Five” for creating a “dangerous” and “hostile” environment backstage, according to Post sources.

Dunaway was portraying another big-time actress Katharine Hepburn at the Huntington Theater in Boston where “Tea at Five” is trying out. However, backstage she was more Joan Crawford in “Mommie Dearest” than Katharine Hepburn.

The July 10 showing was canceled moments before curtain because Dunaway straight up slapped and threw things at crew members who were trying to secure her wig on her head…according to a source. When the show was canceled, Faye was PISSED. Sources say she started “verbally abusing” the crew and at one point, they were “fearful for their safety.”

The producers for the show said they “terminated their relationship” with the actress. They said the play, which got good reviews in Boston, would go to London in the spring and be recasted with a less handsy actress.

Faye truly was a nightmare on set, according to sources. They said someone gave her a salad for lunch and she threw it on the floor, saying the salad would be better on the floor than in her hand because she was watching her weight.

She was also late for rehearsals on multiple occasions, sometimes up to two hours, said sources. AND she refused to let anyone look at her during rehearsals, including the playwright and director. Some sources say she even regularly forgot her lines despite her having the script for six months. She had to be fed lines and blocking through an earpiece, according to one source.

Thats. Not. All.

Faye also allegedly:

1. Left “troubling, rambling, angry” voicemails to the creative team in the middle of the night.

2. Insisted nobody wear white during rehearsals because it distracted her.

3. Demanded that staffers get on their hands and knees and scrub her dressing room floor over the last weekend of June.

4. Threw mirrors, combs and boxes of hairpins at theater staff.

Uuuuh…

Ma’am. What’s truly going on?