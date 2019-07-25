New Movie Alert: Watch The Official Trailer For Will Smith’s New Reverse-Aging, Doppelgänger, Sci-Fi, Action Flick ‘Gemini Man’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Will Smith’s ‘Gemini Man’ Official Trailer
Will Smith is right back on the big screen after helping Disney bank a few hundred million dollars with his live-action Aladdin remake.
Today we get the official trailer to his new sci-fi action flick Gemini Man. It features some uncanny reverse-aging technology that makes the 50-year-old actor look like he’s 21-years-old again.
You gotta see it. Press play below.
Crazy, right?!
