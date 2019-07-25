For Us, By Us: Solange’s Must-See Reaction To White ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Having No Idea Who She Is

Solange Shares Hilarious Reaction To ‘Jeopardy’ Question About Her

Despite the clout-chasing, attention-seeking, thirsty antics that we see on social media daily, there are some celebrities who aren’t pressed for the world to know their names.

Solange is clearly one of those people.

The singer shared the following Jeopardy clip on her Twitter page of an all-white panel of contestants who were library quiet when Alex Trabek asked this question:

“In 2019, Solange released this album that was full of nostalgia for her native Houston.”

It’s cool that she had a good sense of humor about it. We damn sure laughed.