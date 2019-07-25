“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Megan’s Dad Confronts Michael “If I Had Been There It Would Not Have Been A Pretty Sight” [VIDEO]

Megan’s Dad Has Had It Up To HERE With Michael

It’s Thursday! Which means it’s almost time for our favorite reality TV guilty pleasure — “Life After Lockup” to air a new episode. This week Megan’s dad decides he wants all the smoke with Michael, so he calls him up for a serious conversation! Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Marcelino confronts Brittany’s ex and tempers ignite. Sarah makes a life-changing choice as Michael faces Megan’s dad. Clint and Tracie surprise his mom with big news. Lizzie’s shocking ultimatum. Lamar clashes with the Mormons while Andrea hatches a secret plan.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “CLOSE CALLS” – Airs Friday, July 26th at 9/8C on WEtv