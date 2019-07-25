Mommy To Be Banger: OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Bares Her Burgeoning Bump

Danielle Brooks Shows Off Baby Bump

Danielle Brooks is glowing and gorgeous. The “Orange Is The New Black” beauty who recently announced that she’s 5-months pregnant is showing off her burgeoning bump. Danielle shared behind the scenes photos from a shoot she simply captioned, “Hump Day.”

As previously reported Danielle’s dating a mystery man who’s presumably her child’s father.

See more baby bumpin’ Danielle Brooks on the flip.

