For The Kameras? Kim K. Spotted Filming Prison Reform Doc At DC Correctional Facility

Kim K. Films New Documentary ‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’

If you thought Kim Kardashian was going to help Black folks without it being documented every step of the way, guess again…

A new report from Page Six has details on the documentary no one asked for…

Kardashian, 38, was spotted filming at the DC Correctional Treatment Facility in Washington on Tuesday, with a representative for Oxygen confirming to Page Six on Wednesday that it was part of her upcoming documentary for the network, “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.” As announced this spring, the two-hour documentary will capture the reality star’s recent work to lobby for prison reform. The network could not confirm a release date.

With the help of two Black lawyers, Kim has been able to free 63-year-old Alice Johnson, 17 non-violent drug offenders, has been working on freeing A$AP Rocky, and more — but not many are impressed. As we are all well aware, Kim K. is infamous for using Black culture to her benefit and this venture into snapping her fingers and freeing who she wants, when she wants, seems to be no different. Especially since there are cameras around.

Stay tuned.