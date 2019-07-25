#BlackInkCHI: T.I.’s Niece Gets Van To Do A Memorial Tattoo For Late Mother Precious Harris
- By Bossip Staff
Van Helps T.I.’s Neice Honor Her Late Mother
T.I.’s niece Kamaya visits 9MAG seeking a tribute for her recently deceased mother, Precious Harris. Precious, sister to Tip, passed away earlier this year suddenly. Van helps her daughter keep her spirit alive through a tattoo portrait.
Meanwhile, Van is reflecting on his daughter’s plans to join the National Guard.
Do you think he did a good job? Hit play.
