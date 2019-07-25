Florida Food Fougazie: Raw Piece Of Chicken Crawls It’s Way Off A Dinner Plate At Korean Restaurant [Video]

Raw Chicken Comes Back To Life On Customers Plate

People often joke about meat possibly still being alive when eating at fast food restaurants — and that was the case for one Florida customer who went to get their grub on at a Korean restaurant in Florida. Rie Phillips took to Facebook earlier this week to share her horrifying experience at the Asian food establishment, where a piece of her meall actually came to life and walked off the plate.

In the creepy footage, you can see the chicken carcass lift itself up and mosey right off of the dinner table as customers are heard yelling in the background. As disgusting as it seems, moving meat is not rare. Health experts said the freakish spasms were caused by nerve endings that had not died. The viral video already has over 4 million hits and wild, crazy comments. One person joked, “Hell no if my food is walking, I’m walking too.”

What would you did if your poultry decided to dip out?