Successfully Snapped Back Porsha Williams Wishes PJ’s Doting Dad Dennis A ‘Happy Birthday’

Porsha Williams Shows Off Snapback, Shouts Out Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is showing off her post-baby baaaawdy for the gram. Baby Pilar Jhena’s mom previously said that she was “taking her time” snapping back after giving birth in April.

“I’ve done the opposite of what people do when they get shamed online. They hide because you shame them,” Williams said. “I actually post pictures with fitting clothes, still showing my postpartum body. I’m proud of it. I’m going to bounce back naturally, and I’m not going to stress myself.”

Now she’s showing fans the results of her snapback while admitting that she still has a postpartum FUPA.

“However lately I’ve decided to start eating healthy and drinking a gang of water and I actually can see some early changes in my body. I really don’t believe in the snap back thing for me too much or put pressure on myself… I’m just celebrating me starting to FEEL like myself again after childbirth. I still don’t think I’m ready to start working out so I’ll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it’s just portion control and good food choices. […]

P.s: Yes I still have a FUPA and I love it!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/B0WKAwNn5cQ/

In addition to flaunting her FUPA Porsha also graciously gave someone else some shine on her own page. Porsha sweetly sent a public “Happy Birthday” to her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.

As previously reported Porsha and Dennis split after 8-months of engagement and their fallout will be shown on RHOA season 12.

Will YOU be watching???