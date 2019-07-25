Drink Champs: N.O.R.E. And DJ EFN Talk To Nas About Collaborations, Kanye West, And Prince Conversation [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Nas Interview On Drink Champs With N.O.R.E.
The legendary Nasir Jones sat down with his Queens brother N.O.R.E and Drink Champs co-host DJ EFN to talk about their famous collaboration “Body In The Trunk” as well as working with Kanye West and his in-depth conversation with Prince.
Press play below to watch their hilariously meandering podcast.
Queens get the money.
