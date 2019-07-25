Can’t Deny It: Fabolous & Emily B Split After Over 10 Years Of Dating

Things are a wrap between Fabolous and Emily B. After dating for well over a decade the couple’s quietly split, reports TMZ. Sources tell them that the split happened very recently and Fab is “actively dating other people.”
It’s unsure if Emily B is out pursuing other relationships herself.

Prior to their split Fab pleaded guilty to one count of harassment and copped to threatening Emily and her father with a pair of scissors outside of their northern New Jersey home.
BOSSIP broke the news that he’s currently in a pre-trial intervention program that if successfully completes will lead to his charges will being thrown out and his criminal record wiped clean.

We reported that he initially faced up to 20 years in state prison after prosecutors accused him of punching Emily B so hard that her front teeth had to be removed. Days later, a video emerged of the father of two brandishing a sharp object at his partner and her father and threatening to kill them.

Emily doesn’t look bothered by their split, she’s currently on a Girls Trip to the Bahamas.

Caribbean Ting 🌊

