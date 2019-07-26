Shaq’s Snack: Danielle D Is The Delectable Delight Whose Petite Cakes Are Keeping A Smile On Shaq’s Face

- By Bossip Staff
Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Shaquille O’Neal Dating Model Danielle D

Thursday we shared some scintillating swimming photos from Shaquille O’Neal’s summer vacay to Spain where he is loving up on a new lady friend… whose identity we can now reveal as 27-year-old Danielle Dilworth, a 5’9 model who has been journeying the globe with Shaq for some time now.

And it’s not all play — Shaq’s been working as a DJ and Danielle has been accompanying him along the way.

Shaq was spotted having a blast at Tomorrowland when he wasn’t behind the wheels of steel.

Dani was there as well.

I blend in with the locals 😊

    💚

    New Year, Same Me😊

