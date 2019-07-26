“I’d Say It Again!”: Anglo-Saxon Slurstress Shamelessly Says She Will Continue To Call Black People “Ni**er”

Bonefish Grill Racists Says She’ll Continue Using N-Word

Some of you may have seen a viral video floating around your social media timelines over the past couple of days.

The clip shows Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw being accosted by wilted WASPy wench Nancy Goodman while eating a Bonefish Grill in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Apparently, Nancy had decided the Black women were too loud and wanted them to quiet down for her sensitive white ears. Here’s how the conversation went:

That’s right. Nancy straight-up called these women “stupid ni**ers”. When WRAL ran up on Nancy’s crib to asked what was up with that, she doubled-down on her racist tirade.

“Looking back on it now, I wish I would have asked the waiter to ask management if they would just quiet down,” she said. “Instead, I went off on them, which I shouldn’t have done. But I had had it. It was out of my control to calm down my anxiety.” Still, she said she knew the slur was offensive and wasn’t sorry she used it. “I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it,” she said. “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen.”

Despite saying this, Nancy still tried to cop a plea on Facebook:

“I have many black friends, and I have never encountered three people that ugly in a bar,” she said. “I wish those women well, and maybe there’s a lesson learned for them, too, that you don’t disrespect an elderly person.” On Wednesday evening, in a post on her Facebook page, Goodman apologized “to my family, friends and other patrons in the bar at North Hills Bonefish.”

FDB!