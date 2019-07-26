From Bucket Hats To A Custom Robe: Here Are 10 Things A$AP Ferg Can’t Live Without [Video]

A$AP Ferg Reveals The 10 Things He Simply Can’t Live Without

When A$AP Ferg hits the road, there are a few things that he always makes sure he travels with. From some Adidas running shoes to his Kaws Sesame Street doll, the rapper stopped by GQ to let us in on everything he can’t live without.

Peep the video down below to hear the New York native talk about his love for everything from bucket hats, to grills, to his organizational skills.