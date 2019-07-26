Bill De Blasio Challenges Trump & Lil Nas X Performs At Buzzfeed’s First Ever ‘Internet Live’

If the Internet wasn’t always front and center in your life, BuzzFeed will make sure you’re plugged in thanks to their inaugural variety show Internet Live.

The event was held amongst a large audience this Thursday at Webster Hall in New York City. The show involved performances, contests and an “Internet Hall of Fame,” where viral stars were inducted for their contributions to online culture.

One of the biggest moments came when presidential candidate Bill de Blasio appeared with his wife Chirlane McCray onstage for a Q&A. It was here that De Blasio challenged Donald Trump to a presidential debate in New York City hosted by BuzzFeed. De Blasio even went on to say:

“When his presidency is over really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City.”

Spicy.

Young star Lil Nas X also opened and closed the show with his hit singles “Panini” and his eternal hit “Old Town Road.”

To catch this performance and everything that went down, you can watch Internet Live when it premieres across the BuzzFeed Network, including on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and BuzzFeed.com on Sunday, August 4.