EricaThomas: Footage Of Alleged Rancid Racist Verbally Attacking Georgia Congresswoman Surfaces

Footage Shows Congress Woman Verbally Attacked By Alleged Racist Customer

Surveillance video of the incident involving a pregnant Georgia State Representative being told to ‘go back to where you came from’, by a disgruntled white man has surfaced. In the footage, you can see Eric Sparkes charge over to Congresswoman Erica Thomas who is finishing up at the register.

Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas maintains that Eric Sparkes’ attack was racially motivated while standing in the line of a Publix in Mableton, Georgia. This is surveillance and police bodycam video of the incident obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Hit play to see it.